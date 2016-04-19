 
PSL News 19.4.2016 04:03 pm

We are playing better under Baxter – Daniels

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Stuart Baxter speaks to Clayton Daniels of SuperSport United. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

SuperSport United defender, Clayton Daniels, says the team is beginning to find their rhythm and structure since Stuart Baxter took over. He says the team were directionless during Gordon Igesund’s tenure. 

Baxter replaced Igesund earlier this year, and has managed to turn things around at Matsatsantsa, with the Tshwane based team now in the top half of the Absa Premiership standings and in the last eight of the Nedbank Cup.

Speaking to the media at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) headquarters on Tuesday afternoon, Daniels said: “There is still a lot of room for improvement. But we are slightly starting to find the identity of our team, before we were all over the show. We are climbing the leader slowly but surely. The way we are playing has improved.

“We know what to expect from each other and we are growing. It’s good to have Baxter in the team, we now come to training highly motivated because we know we are going to learn something new and improve as a team.”

