world soccer 25.2.2021 12:30 pm

Pep Guardiola’s coat steals the show during Champions League game

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Pep Guardiola’s coat steals the show during Champions League game

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's coat raised eyebrows. Picture: Daily Star.

“I’m crying – whose idea was that?” read a tweet from one football fans watching the match from home.

The fashion police came out to get Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola after he walked into his technical area wearing a fitted out coat with a huge Man City logo on the back.

ALSO READ: Bafana star Zungu apologises for breaking Covid-19 regulations at Rangers

Football supporters thought Wednesday night’s Group C Eufa Champions League game between City and Bundesliga side Borussia M’gladbach would have Guardiola spotting one of his tailored jackets but the Spaniard went a step further.

The former Barcelona mentor decided to wear a coat with a huge Manchester City crest on his back which left viewers confused. Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Guardiola’s ‘hilarious’ coat.

The 50-year-old’s fashion choice cause a buzz on Twitter as usual but this time wasn’t because he looked like model but rather for the ‘interesting’ crest on the back.

“Sorry Manchester United and Pep Guardiola but that massive City logo on the back of the jacket simply doesn’t make sense. #FashionPolice #UCL #BMGCity,” said one viewer.

The post-match analysis the pundits in the studio took a dig at Guardiola’s jacket says they can’t “sugar coat” City’s performance. While others on the panel felt the crest put a dent on his impeccable fashion sense.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Guardiola ranks Man City’s record run as one of his greatest feats 28.2.2021
Stones sends Man City 13 points clear 27.2.2021
Man City chase quadruple as Man Utd aim to end spoil Tuchel’s record 26.2.2021



EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Legal battle looms between Herman Mashaba and John Steenhuisen

Food and Drink Classic red velvet cupcakes recipe with a twist

Environment Tokai Forest shedding its alien invasive coat as clearing operations forge ahead 

Driving impressions VW Polo Vivo Mswenko has heaps of swagger

Covid-19 Second batch of Johnson and Johnson vaccines arrives in SA


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition