Pep Guardiola’s coat steals the show during Champions League game

The fashion police came out to get Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola after he walked into his technical area wearing a fitted out coat with a huge Man City logo on the back.

Football supporters thought Wednesday night’s Group C Eufa Champions League game between City and Bundesliga side Borussia M’gladbach would have Guardiola spotting one of his tailored jackets but the Spaniard went a step further.

The former Barcelona mentor decided to wear a coat with a huge Manchester City crest on his back which left viewers confused. Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Guardiola’s ‘hilarious’ coat.

The 50-year-old’s fashion choice cause a buzz on Twitter as usual but this time wasn’t because he looked like model but rather for the ‘interesting’ crest on the back.

“Sorry Manchester United and Pep Guardiola but that massive City logo on the back of the jacket simply doesn’t make sense. #FashionPolice #UCL #BMGCity,” said one viewer.

The post-match analysis the pundits in the studio took a dig at Guardiola’s jacket says they can’t “sugar coat” City’s performance. While others on the panel felt the crest put a dent on his impeccable fashion sense.

“Can you sugar coat that?” ???? Pep Guardiola’s jacket choice this evening certainly raised eyebrows in the studio ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Tv1tX0N21B — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 24, 2021

