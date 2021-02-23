world soccer 23.2.2021 10:17 am

Ronaldo’s Crotone double keeps Juve in title hunt

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Crotone on Monday at the Juventus stadium in Turin. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

Portugal forward Ronaldo struck twice late in the first half to break the resistance of lowly Crotone and keep Juve eight points behind league leaders Inter Milan.

Cristiano Ronaldo kept Juventus within sight of the Serie A summit on Monday with a headed brace which helped the champions to a 3-0 win over bottom club Crotone.

Weston McKennie made sure of the points midway through the second half, lashing home when the ball broke to him after a corner.

Andear Pirlo’s side climb to third with the win thanks also to Roma, who are a point back in fourth, only managing a goalless draw at Benevento on Sunday night.

They are also four points behind second-placed AC Milan who have lost three of their last five league matches, including Sunday’s 3-0 derby thumping at the hands of Inter.

Juve, chasing their 10th straight league title, have a game in hand on both Milan clubs and play Inter in the penultimate round of league games in Turin.

Crotone meanwhile remain rooted to the bottom of the division thanks to their fifth defeat on the bounce.

