Chelsea take unbeaten streak into clash with Atletico

Tuesday 23 February

M1 Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Black Leopards: Arrows resume after an 11-day break with a chance to move up the standings. Leopards remain bottom of the table after losing again on Saturday despite the arrival of new coach Kosta Papic.

M2 Kaizer Chiefs vs Horoya: Chiefs make a belated start in the Champions League but go into the match on the back of a six-match winless run. Horoya won their opening game in the group at home to Petro Atletico of Angola.

M3 Leeds United vs Southampton: Leeds have lost three of their last four games while in the league, Southampton have collected a single point from their previous seven fixtures.

M4 Birmingham City vs Norwich City: These sides are on opposite ends of the Championship standings with Norwich top and Birmingham once place above the relegation zone, after winning at Sheff Wed at the weekend.

M5 Derby County vs Huddersfield Town: Derby have won three of their last five while Huddersfield upset Swansea at the weekend to end a run of nine without success.

M6 Luton Town vs Millwall: Millwall are unbeaten in their past eight games against Luton, winning five of them.

M7 Rotherham United vs Nottingham Forest: Rotherham have lost three in a row to drop into the Championship relegation zone. Forest have lost only one of their past six outings.

M8 Wycombe Wanderers vs Reading: Wycombe are bottom of the Championship, eight points adrift. Reading have slipped from the frontrunners after three losses from their past four matches.

M9 Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea: Both teams have been Champions League knockout regulars in recent seasons; this is the sixth time Chelsea have reached this stage in the last eight campaigns, although they have advanced no further since 2014. That campaign was ended by Atlético, who are making a seventh appearance in the last 16 in the last eight years.

M10 Lazio vs Bayern Munich: Both clubs came through the Champions League group stage undefeated. While Bayern won five of their six fixtures this season to finish seven points clear at the top of Group A, Lazio claimed second place in Group F behind Borussia Dortmund.

