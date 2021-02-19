Rangers legend slams Zungu for breaking Covid regulations

Former Rangers FC striker Kris Boyd says current players Bongani Zungu, Calvin Bassey, Nathan Patterson, Dapo Mebude and Brian Kinnear let themselves down by breaching Covid-19 rules to attend a party on the weekend. Boyd also singled out the Bafana Bafana midfielder as he is the most experienced among the five players caught offside.

“They’ve let themselves down, they’ve let their families down and they’ve let the club down,” Boyd told Sky Sports.

Zungu joined the Scottish side on loan from Ligue 1 side Amiens Sporting Club in France but has blown his chances of making the loan move permanent at Steven Gerrard’s side.

“Steven Gerrard has come out and said that he feels totally let down by them, and rightly so. When you consider that Bassey and Patterson have been in and around the first team for a number of months now, (and) were on the verge of potentially being part of a title party, they’re four games away from winning the league – that’s not going to happen,”

The club legend also suggested Zungu, who joined Rangers this season on loan from French Ligue 1 side Amiens, would never play for the Glasgow giants again.

“Zungu – I’d be very surprised if you see him in a Rangers jersey again. He’s been a major disappointment since he’s come to the football club and this just tops it all off.”

