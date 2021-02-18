Man Utd seek to make amends

After their disappointingly early exit from the UEFA Champions League, Manchester United tonight begin the campaign to make amends in the last 32 of the Europa League. More details at www.soccer6.co.za

M1 Red Star Belgrade v AC Milan: Red Star have won only two of their 21 UEFA matches against Italian opposition. This is Milan’s second appearance in the Europa League round of 32, the first, in 2017/18, having brought a comfortable 4-0 aggregate victory over Ludogorets before they crashed out in the round of 16 to Arsenal.

M2 Real Sociedad vs Manchester United: The clubs have been paired together just once before, in the 2013/14 Champions League group stage, United winning the first game 1-0 at Old Trafford with an early own goal and drawing 0-0 in San Sebastián a fortnight later.

M3 Slavia Prague vs Leicester City: Slavia have won just one of their 11 matches against English opposition, the most recent against Chelsea in the 2018/19 Europa League quarter-final.

M4 Sporting Braga vs Roma: Roma have faced Portuguese opposition on 16 previous occasions, winning six games and losing five. They have won just twice in Portugal.

M5 Wolfsberger vs Tottenham Hotspur: COVID-19 restrictions have forced the Austrian clubs to give up home advantage and take the game to Budapest in neighbouring January. Spurs suffered a heavy loss at Man City at the weekend.

M6 Young Boys Berne vs Bayer Leverkusen: Young Boys have won just two of their 13 previous matches against German opposition and have lost all four of their two-legged knockout ties against Bundesliga sides,

M7 Royal Antwerp vs Glasgow Rangers: Antwerp finished second in Europa League Group J, their 12-point tally one fewer than section winners Tottenham Hotspur.. Rangers, meanwhile, topped their group in impressive style, doing the double over both Lech Poznań and Antwerp’s domestic rivals Standard Liège as well as holding Benfica to two draws.

M8 Benfica vs Arsenal: The clubs have been paired just once previously in UEFA competition, Sven Göran Eriksson’s Benfica getting the better of George Graham’s Gunners in a 1991/92 European Cup second round tie with a 3-1 comeback victory in extra time in London after a 1-1 first-leg draw in Lisbon.

M9 Granada vs Napoli: Napoli have lost six of their seven two-legged knockout ties against Spanish opposition including all of the last five, their sole success coming against Valencia in the 1992/93 UEFA Cup first round thanks to a 5-1 first-leg success in Spain that remains their joint biggest European away win.

M10 Lille vs Ajax Amsterdam: Ajax were the dominant team when the clubs met in the 2019/20 Champions League group stage, beating Lille 3-0 in Amsterdam and 2-0 in northern France.

Suggested permutation:

R8.00 3 x 1 x 3 x 3 x 3 x 2,3 x 1,2 x 3 x 3 x 1

