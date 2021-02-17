world soccer 17.2.2021 09:51 am

Liverpool hit form to take control of Leipzig tie

Senegalese striker Sadio Mane (right) and Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino celebrate after Mane scored during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match between RB Leipzig and FC Liverpool at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Tuesday night. (Photo by FERENC ISZA / AFP)

Liverpool seized the initiative against RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with a comfortable 2-0 win in Budapest on Tuesday.

Clinical strikes from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the space of five minutes early in the second half, both courtesy of dreadful defensive errors, were decisive and leave Leipzig facing a stern task in the return leg at Anfield on March 10.

The win ends a run of three straight defeats for Jurgen Klopp’s men that has left the English champions 13 points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League.

The first leg was moved from Leipzig to the Hungarian capital due to Germany’s strict Covid-19 travel restrictions.

