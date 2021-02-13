world soccer 13.2.2021 10:17 am

Bayern Munich win race to sign Leipzig defender Upamecano – reports

AFP
Bayern Munich win race to sign Leipzig defender Upamecano – reports

French international defender of RB Leipzig Dayot Upamecano will play for Bayern Munich next season, the sporting director of the Bavarian club Hasan Salihamidzic announced on Friday, as quoted by German daily newspaper Bild. (Photo by Ronny HARTMANN / AFP)

Both magazine Kicker and daily Bild say Bayern will pay 43 million euros ($52 million) to activate the buy-out clause in Upamecano’s Leipzig contract, which runs until 2023.

France defender Dayot Upamecano will join Bayern Munich from Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig next season, according to reports Friday.

Both magazine Kicker and daily Bild say Bayern will pay 43 million euros ($52 million) to activate the buy-out clause in Upamecano’s Leipzig contract, which runs until 2023.

European champions Bayern appear to have fought off competition from Liverpool and Chelsea, who also wanted to sign the centre-back.

Upamecano will replace David Alaba, 28, who is set to leave Bayern when his contract expires in June after repeatedly turning down extension offers.

Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic told Bild he could confirm the transfer of the 22-year-old Upamecano.

“I can and we at FC Bayern are very happy about it,” said Salihamidzic.

“We had very good, intensive and professional talks with Dayot and his agent Volker Struth over many months.

“We knew that we had very strong competition.

“We presented him with our vision of his career at FC Bayern.”

Salihamidzic said the transfer details were finalised while Bayern were in Qatar where they beat Tigres in Thursday’s Club World Cup final to claim a sixth title in the last year.

“During the past week in Doha, I spoke once again with everyone involved,” added Salihamidzic.

“At the end of a long process, players, family and management were convinced that FC Bayern is the right partner.”

Upamecano started on the bench in Friday’s Bundesliga match at home to Augsburg, but Leipzig sports director Markus Kroesche stopped short of confirming the transfer.

“Basically, it’s a fact that he has a buy-out clause and we aren’t in the driver’s seat, I can’t say more than that,” Kroesche told broadcaster DAZN.

He insisted that Upamecano was rested because of Tuesday’s Champions League last 16, first leg tie against Liverpool in Budapest.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Is Monique Muller trying to tell us something with her commentary on Kasia Lendhardt? 12.2.2021
Borussia Dortmund WAG believes cyberbullying led to Boateng’s ex’s suicide 12.2.2021
Bayern win Club World Cup to claim ‘six pack’ of titles 12.2.2021



EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SANDF top brass front of the vaccination line

Parliament Sona 2021: Government extends R350 grant, UIF Ters payments to some

Opinion Sona 2021 First Take: Ramaphosa’s ‘empty’ words to an ‘empty’ Parliament?

Parliament Sona 2021: New anti-corruption body coming, reporting to Parliament

Environment Ex-naval officer almost in Rio after rowing solo for 5300km


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition