world soccer 11.2.2021 05:58 pm

Guardiola hails Jesus influence for record-breaking Man City

AFP
Guardiola hails Jesus influence for record-breaking Man City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hailed Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus (Photo by Gareth Copley / POOL / AFP)

Jesus has not been an automatic starter in the Premier League this season, even in the absence of Sergio Aguero through injury and illness.

Pep Guardiola on Thursday hailed the growing influence of Gabriel Jesus on and off the pitch as Manchester City fight for trophies on four fronts.

Jesus, 23, has not been an automatic starter in the Premier League this season, even in the absence of Sergio Aguero through injury and illness.

But the Brazil striker scored his fourth goal in as many starts on Wednesday to take his season’s tally to eight as Guardiola’s side reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win at Swansea.

Guardiola, who had dropped Jesus to the bench for Sunday’s 4-1 Premier League win at Liverpool, said: “It does a lot for his confidence. He could have scored more but he played really, really well.

“He was incredible at Anfield in the locker room when he didn’t play. He was incredibly supportive to his mates.

“When a guy is like this he is so supportive to the other ones.

“When he plays, he always plays good. It’s important for strikers to score. He was brilliant, really brilliant.”

City’s 15th consecutive victory in all competitions set a new record by an English top-flight club, eclipsing the previous mark held by Preston and Arsenal.

The League Cup finalists return to Premier League action at home to Tottenham on Saturday and then visit Everton and Arsenal before their Champions League campaign resumes against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man City set record run to cruise into FA Cup quarter-finals 11.2.2021
Guardiola tells Foden to keep cool amid praise for Man City star 10.2.2021
Gundogan’s Man City must stay ‘humble’ despite winning streak 8.2.2021



EDITOR'S CHOICE

Environment Ex-naval officer almost in Rio after rowing solo for 5300km

General SIU investigators intimidated, threatened during probes into PPE corruption

Business News Five-year mandatory rotation for audit firms – Cosatu

Government Cabinet approves state of disaster extension by another month

Covid-19 SA switches gear on Covid-19 vaccine strategy – Mkhize


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition