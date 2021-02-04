Atletico striker Dembele tests positive for Covid-19

Atletico Madrid’s new signing Moussa Dembele has tested positive for Covid-19, the club announced on Thursday.

The squad underwent testing on Wednesday, from which “Moussa Dembele had a positive result for Covid-19 in the PCR test,” Atletico said in a statement.

“The striker remains isolated at his home, strictly complying with the recommendations of the health authorities and La Liga protocol,” the club added.

Dembele, 24, joined Atletico on loan in January from Lyon until the end of the season but the French striker is yet to make an appearance for the La Liga leaders.

Meanwhile, Atletico suffered a blow on Wednesday when the club announced that forward Joao Felix had become the third player in two weeks to test positive for Covid-19.

“Joao Felix has tested positive for Covid-19. The striker is isolating at home, in compliance with the health authorities’ guidelines and La Liga protocols,” Atletico said in a statement.

The 21-year-old Portuguese player joined teammates Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, on the sidelines.