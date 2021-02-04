world soccer 4.2.2021 10:25 am

Liverpool ‘not in title race’ after Brighton defeat, says Robertson

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson (right) said the Premier League champions are "not in the title race" after a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Brighton. Picture: Paul ELLIS / POOL / AFP.

Jurgen Klopp’s men struggled to break down the visitors and Steven Alzate scored the only goal of the game in the 56th minute.

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson said the Premier League champions are “not in the title race” after a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Brighton on Wednesday.

It was Liverpool’s second consecutive league defeat at Anfield after a 68-game unbeaten run at home and leaves them seven points behind leaders Manchester City, who also have a game in hand.

“Brighton were the better team,” said the Liverpool left-back. “We were hugely disappointing all over the park.

“You have to give the team credit for playing well. They created chances, pressed us — did everything we wanted to do.

“We didn’t really do anything of note. With a long record of going unbeaten we’ve lost two. When you don’t show up you don’t get results.”

The Scotland international said Liverpool, who host Manchester City on Sunday, must find a way to get results.

“Any game against Man City is a big one,” he said. “As this moment stands, we’re not in the title race. We are seven points behind them and they have a game in hand.”

“We’re still a good team,” he added. “We don’t turn into a bad team overnight.”

