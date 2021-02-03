world soccer 3.2.2021 12:57 pm

Atletico Madrid forward Felix has Covid-19

AFP
Atletico Madrid's Portuguese midfielder Joao Felix (right) has tested positive for coronavirus (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid suffered a blow on Wednesday when the club announced that forward Joao Felix had become the third player in two weeks to test positive for Covid-19.

“Joao Felix has tested positive for Covid-19. The striker is isolating at home, in compliance with the health authorities’ guidelines and La Liga protocols,” Atletico said in a statement.

The 21-year-old Portuguese player joins teammates Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, on the sidelines.

Neither Carrasco nor Hermoso were allowed to play in the 4-2 Liga victory against Cadiz on Sunday that gave Atletico a 10-point lead over second-placed Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has also tested positive for coronavirus.

The reigning Spanish champions said in a statement Perez “is not presenting any symptoms”.

Perez’s positive test comes after Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane also tested positive last month.

Zidane was asymptomatic and returned to Madrid’s training ground on Tuesday morning following his period of isolation.

Madrid defender Nacho Fernadez also delivered a positive result last week.

 

