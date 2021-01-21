Villas-Boas under pressure after latest Marseille defeat

Andre Villas-Boas said on Wednesday he would leave his role as Marseille coach if asked to by club bosses, after seeing his side lose 1-0 at home to Lens in Ligue 1.

The hosts, who followed a goalless draw with Dijon by losing to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions Trophy and then to Nimes, came unstuck again as Simon Banza netted a second-half winner for the visitors at the Stade Velodrome.

OM remain sixth in the Ligue 1 table, albeit with a game in hand, 10 points behind leaders PSG and second-placed Lille.

They have only won one of their last eight matches in all competitions.

“My place is at the disposal of the management,” said former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Villas-Boas. “I am not here to be an obstacle.”

A drab match saw few chances, with the majority of the best opportunities falling to seventh-placed Lens, who moved within a point of their beaten opponents.

Banza met Massadio Haidara’s cross to score his third league goal of the season from close range in the 59th minute.

The closest Marseille came was a late free-kick from Dimitri Payet which flew narrowly over the crossbar.

“We have to do better, find a way not to concede from a cross,” added Villas-Boas, whose side visit Monaco on Saturday.

“I have to believe in myself and in my players to change this run of form. Monaco is coming up, I am focused on that, to find the team, the solutions.”

The game against Lens was one of two that Marseille had in hand over their rivals.

They remain eight points behind Lyon, who occupy the third and final Champions League spot.