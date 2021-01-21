world soccer 21.1.2021 08:18 am

Southampton coach happy to give Chauke a chance in FA Cup game

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Southampton FC midfielder Kgaogelo Chauke. Photo credit Southampton website.

“We had a few young lads today on the pitch and at the beginning, they were a little bit nervous, but the longer the game went on the calmer they got,” said Southampton coach Ralph Hasenhüttl.

South African born midfielder Kgaogelo Chauke made his senior debut for Southampton this week in a FA Cup match against Shrewsbury Town that saw the side progress to the fourth round with a 2-0 win.

Academy graduates Chauke and Caleb Watts featured in the match for the English Premier League side on Tuesday night. Chauke, popularly known as Kegs in the Saints camp, gave an impressive 78-minute performance before he was taken off the field and replaced by Stuart Armstrong.

Hasenhüttl believes youngsters in his team need to gain confidence playing against lower league sides in the FA Cup before they are introduced in EPL games. Chauke has been un unused for substitution in Southampton games.

“We had a few young lads today on the pitch and at the beginning, they were a little bit nervous, but the longer the game went on the calmer they got, I think it was an important experience for them, and these are the games we need to give them, as we must give them the chance to play,” Southampton head coach Ralph Hasenhüttl told the club’s website.

“We now have two times (a game) against a good side (Arsenal in the FA Cup and Premier League) and we need two times a good performance because this is a good challenge for us.”

