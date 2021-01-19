Serero extends stay at Arabian Gulf League club

Thulani Serero has signed a new contract for Al-Jazira Club which will see him stay with the club until 2023.

“Hi guys I would like to announce that I have extended my contract with the club,” said the Bafana Bafana midfielder after signing the new contract with the UAE Arabian Gulf League side.

“I want give thanks to Al Jazira, the board of directors, my teammates the coaching staff and the fans I am very excited to stay at the club until 2023. Thank you very much,” added Serero.

The former Ajax Amsterdam man joined the club in 2019 from Dutch football club SBV Vitesse.

Serero moved to the United Arab Emirates after playing in the Eredivisie for over seven years for Ajax Amsterdam and Vitesse respectively.

The 30-year-old had a successful stay at Ajax after the 2010 World Cup in South Africa but he was relegated to the club’s junior teams after he lost his place in the starting line-up.

The former Ajax Cape Town midfielder was tipped for a return to the PSL but he opted to stay in the Eredivisie before moving to Al-Jazira where he has now earned another two-year contract since leaving the Netherlands in January 2019.

