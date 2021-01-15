world soccer 15.1.2021 03:49 pm

Ex-referee admits that officials were biased towards Man United during Ferguson era

Khaya Ndubane
Ex-referee admits that officials were biased towards Man United during Ferguson era

Mark Clattenburg shares a joke with Sir Alex Ferguson (Pic Twitter)

Former referee Mark Clattenburg caused a bit of a stir in the media when he said that there had at one stage been refereeing bias in favour of Manchester United.

Referee Mark Clattenburg has admitted that referees were biased towards Manchester United, particularly in Sir Alex Ferguson’s era at Old Trafford.

WATCH: ESPN FC’s Ian Darke, Frank Leboeuf and Shaka Hislop react to Clattenburg’s admission

In what started as a response to Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp questioning United’s recent penalty record in English football, Clattenburg ended up admitting that referees were bias towards the Red Devils.

Clattenburg said Klopp was wrong to have a go at United’s players as his own were also “diving” to win penalties.

“He sounds like a hypocrite if he is suggesting United’s players are looking to win penalties,” Clattenburg claimed in The Daily Mail.

“The likes of Mo Salah and (Sadio) Mane are just as capable of employing similar tactics.

“He is clearly getting edgy, though, because not since Fergie have we seen such a blatant attempt to influence a referee ahead of a big game. Klopp wasn’t doing this last season when Liverpool were winning every week.

“He does not like losing, he never has. He gets prickly.”

Liverpool, who are the defending league champions, host current league leaders United at Anfield in a highly-anticipated clash on Sunday.

Clattenburg then admitted that referees were biased towards Manchester United, particularly in Sir Ferguson’s era at Old Trafford.

“He is wrong to suggest there is an aura around United that sees them given favourable decisions. There used to be when Fergie was there, but that has eased massively since he left,” said Clattenburg.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Technology No! Deleting Whatsapp won’t make you safer online. Here’s what will

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 18,503 new cases, 712 more deaths confirmed

Business News As MTI Bitcoin dominoes start to fall Finalmente Global placed liquidation

Business Insight Repo rate expected to stay the same, economic outlook revised for SA

Rugby Boks might never win World Cup again if Icasa proceeds with ‘remedies’ – SA Rugby


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition