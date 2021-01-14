world soccer 14.1.2021 07:00 pm

Bielsa to study Bayern template as he seeks to lift Leeds

AFP
Bielsa to study Bayern template as he seeks to lift Leeds

Leeds United's Argentinian head coach Marcelo Bielsa watches from the touchline during the English FA Cup third round football match between Crawley Town and Leeds United at Broadfield Stadium in Crawley, southern England on January 10, 2021. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

Bielsa accepted it was natural to describe the 3-0 defeat in the third round as a humiliation but said he would try to learn from it.

Marcelo Bielsa said he would study how Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid react to humiliating cup defeats as he attempts to lift Leeds following their shock FA Cup loss at fourth-tier Crawley Town.

Bielsa, whose side host struggling Brighton on Saturday, accepted it was natural to describe the 3-0 defeat in the third round as a humiliation but said he would try to learn from it.

The Argentine said he would observe how German Cup holders Bayern react to this week’s exit at the hands of second-tier Holstein Kiel and try to learn from Spanish league leaders Atletico Madrid’s response to their elimination from the Copa del Rey by third-division Cornella earlier this month.

“We try to look at why things happened that we didn’t want to happen,” Biela said on Thursday.

“Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have just been dumped out of the cup, they suffered similar defeats to the one we suffered.

“I always look at the treatment these teams have towards their losses and I try to extract what I can to bring to my team.”

Bielsa’s side have been praised for their crowd-pleasing football this season on their return to the Premier League after 16 years away.

However, alongside eye-catching results such as a 5-0 humbling of West Brom they have suffered some painful defeats, notably a 6-2 drubbing by Manchester United.

“The terms used of ridiculed, humiliated, nightmare — we accept them and understand they can be viewed in this manner,” Bielsa said, referring to the Crawley defeat.

“Never do we look at a defeat in a destructive manner,” he added. “We always try to look at it so we can learn from it.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Dark weekend ahead – Load shedding scheduled from Thursday until Sunday

World Trump becomes first US president impeached for unprecedented second time

Covid-19 Third wave likely within months, say health experts

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 806 more deaths takes total up to 35,140

Information Regulator engaging with Facebook SA over WhatsApp update


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition