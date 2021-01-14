world soccer 14.1.2021 01:40 pm

Tau comments on Brighton debut against Man City

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City shoots under pressure from Percy Tau of Brighton and Hove Albion during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion at Etihad Stadium on January 13, 2021 in Manchester, England. Sporting stadiums around England remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“I need to adjust to the team and the league. With time I will get better as I understand the way the coach wants me to play more,” the Bafana Bafana international after playing his first game in the English Premier League.

Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau says he still needs time to adjust to the Premier League after making his top flight debut for Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday at home to Manchester City.

Tau made his first appearance for Brighton in the FA Cup third round last weekend, coming off the bench as they beat Newport County on penalties.

Brighton lost 1-0 to City but the 26 year-old is confident his side will get a positive result in their next game against Leeds United.

“I need to adjust to the team and the league. With time I will get better as I understand the way the coach wants me to play more,” the Bafana Bafana international told the club’s website after playing his first game in the English Premier League.

“It was a difficult game, but we did our best. We tried to create chances, but it was difficult to do that. We have to grow from this,” he added.

“We want to try and create more chances to score – you want those big chances in games, but we didn’t make many of them against Manchester City.

“We can take positives out of this though and try and do better on Saturday. It was a good game, we did well and it can only get better, it will only be a matter of time before we starting getting those wins.”

 

