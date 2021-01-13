world soccer 13.1.2021 09:55 pm

Tau impresses on EPL debut against Manchester City

Jonty Mark
Brighton's South African striker Percy Tau (C) runs with the ball during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on January 13, 2021. Pic: Laurence Griffiths / POOL / AFP.

The 26 year-old was substituted in the 67th minute but not before he had shown glimpses of his talent.

Percy Tau became the first South African to play in the English Premier League since Steven Pienaar on Wednesday, as he started for Brighton and Hove Albion in a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Having come off the bench against Newport County in the third round of the FA Cup on the weekend, Tau was handed a place in the starting line-up by Seagulls head coach Graham Potter on Wednesday, playing on the right hand side of a front three.

Pienaar’s last Premier League appearance for Everton was in April 2017, and Tau finally replaces him as the latest South African to take his place in English football’s elite league, after finally securing a work permit this year, following a change in regulations after Britain left the European Union.

The 26 year-old didn’t get too many opportunities to shine against a dominant City side, who netted the only goal of the game through Phil Foden on the stroke of half time.

Tau did, however manage to burst forward at times and produced one piece of first half skill that left Oleksandr Zinchenko flat on his backside.

After the break, Tau also linked up well in Brighton’s attacks as they took the game when they could to City, and one good pass set up Alex Mac Allister who curled an effort inches over. Tau was eventually taken off in the 67th minute and replaced by Neal Maupay.

But the South African could be proud of a debut that certainly earned impressive reviews on social media.

 

