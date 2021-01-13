Tau impresses on EPL debut against Manchester City

Percy Tau became the first South African to play in the English Premier League since Steven Pienaar on Wednesday, as he started for Brighton and Hove Albion in a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Having come off the bench against Newport County in the third round of the FA Cup on the weekend, Tau was handed a place in the starting line-up by Seagulls head coach Graham Potter on Wednesday, playing on the right hand side of a front three.

???? The boss ahead of #MCIBHA. "We hope Sunday gives us a lift, it was important for us and we want it to give us some momentum." ???? On team selection. "It's been a big week for Percy Tau. He has attributes that can help us in this tough match tonight." #BHAFC ????⚪️ pic.twitter.com/vtoJUo0KLw — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 13, 2021

Pienaar’s last Premier League appearance for Everton was in April 2017, and Tau finally replaces him as the latest South African to take his place in English football’s elite league, after finally securing a work permit this year, following a change in regulations after Britain left the European Union.

The 26 year-old didn’t get too many opportunities to shine against a dominant City side, who netted the only goal of the game through Phil Foden on the stroke of half time.

Tau did, however manage to burst forward at times and produced one piece of first half skill that left Oleksandr Zinchenko flat on his backside.

Percy Tau certainly is catching the eye on his Premier League debut. Oleksandr Zinchenko will know all about him ????????????#PL | #MCIBRI pic.twitter.com/XZBkzwhEyj — SuperSport ???? (@SuperSportTV) January 13, 2021

After the break, Tau also linked up well in Brighton’s attacks as they took the game when they could to City, and one good pass set up Alex Mac Allister who curled an effort inches over. Tau was eventually taken off in the 67th minute and replaced by Neal Maupay.

But the South African could be proud of a debut that certainly earned impressive reviews on social media.

Can we just appreciate this talent ???????????? Percy Tau!! pic.twitter.com/sekNRzCea1 — Boromo Mokoena (@Boromo_M) January 13, 2021

Tau just sent Zinchenko back to Radomyshl, Ukraine. — AB Basson (@AB__Basson) January 13, 2021

Percy Tau looks superb. If Potter keeps letting him play his natural game – running at players, being direct – rather than turning him into a possession recycling robot, then we could have a real talent on our hands #BHAFC — We Are Brighton (@wearebrighton) January 13, 2021

Tau looks to manor born! What an opening 30 mins — Mark Gleeson (@markgleesonfoot) January 13, 2021

