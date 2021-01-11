WATCH: Percy Tau makes his mark during Brighton debut

Percy Tau made his debut for Brighton & Hove Albion during their 4-3 penalty shootout win over Newport County in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday night.

ALSO READ: Percy Tau realises Brighton dream in nervy FA Cup win

The Bafana Bafana star came on in the 71st minute with Brighton a goal down, but he made impressive debut with few attempts on goals and also tried to create opportunities for his teammates.

Solly March looked to have sealed the winner for Brighton when he scored a 90th minute, but Newport found the equaliser through an own goal by Brighton defender Adam Webster in referee’s optional time.

Brighton’s goalkeeper Jason Steele missed a cross and the ball deflected off the legs of Webster into the net to force the game into extra time.

Brighton penalty kickers held their nerves during the penalty shootout and managed to win the game 4-3 to go through to the next round of the FA Cup.

Watch Tau in action for Brighton:

Football fans took to social media to congratulate Tau on his impressive debut, with some calling for his inclusion in the starting line-up for Wednesday’s clash against giants Manchester City.

They don’t do this to Ronaldo but When it comes to Percy Tau is Too Much❤???? pic.twitter.com/9XVZrbfM9g — CalviMash_SA???????????? (@mahasha_calvin) January 10, 2021

Percy Tau has already created more chances than Willian this season pic.twitter.com/dHICOVJUsM — Grey Worm. (@khanya_sotashe) January 10, 2021

Bringing Tau on the field= goal whether own goal or goal pic.twitter.com/RuDUzsFmLU — Dimps???????? (@Sibu_Mahlangu97) January 10, 2021

Just the sheer presence of Percy Tau makes defenders slip over ????#EmiratesFACup @OfficialBHAFC pic.twitter.com/477Vhf0DMZ — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 10, 2021

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.