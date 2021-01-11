local soccer 11.1.2021 12:11 pm

WATCH: Percy Tau makes his mark during Brighton debut

Khaya Ndubane
WATCH: Percy Tau makes his mark during Brighton debut

Percy Tau warming up for Brighton &Hove Albion

The Bafana Bafana star came on in the 71st minute with Brighton a goal down, but he made impressive debut with few attempts on goals and also tried to create opportunities for his teammates.

Percy Tau made his debut for Brighton & Hove Albion during their 4-3 penalty shootout win over Newport County in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday night.

ALSO READ: Percy Tau realises Brighton dream in nervy FA Cup win

The Bafana Bafana star came on in the 71st minute with Brighton a goal down, but he made impressive debut with few attempts on goals and also tried to create opportunities for his teammates.

Solly March looked to have sealed the winner for Brighton when he scored a 90th minute, but Newport found the equaliser through an own goal by Brighton defender Adam Webster in referee’s optional time.

Brighton’s goalkeeper Jason Steele missed a cross and the ball deflected off the legs of Webster into the net to force the game into extra time.

Brighton penalty kickers held their nerves during the penalty shootout and managed to win the game 4-3 to go through to the next round of the FA Cup.

Watch Tau in action for Brighton:

Football fans took to social media to congratulate Tau on his impressive debut, with some calling for his inclusion in the starting line-up for Wednesday’s clash against giants Manchester City.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Mining industry in the dark over Act

Editorials Time for Trump to depart the stage

Editorials Survey explains SA’s dozy leaders

world soccer It’s official: Percy Tau to play for Brighton in the English Premier League

Business News US Capitol riot: what the markets show


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition