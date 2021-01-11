world soccer 11.1.2021 08:10 am

Percy Tau realises Brighton dream in nervy FA Cup win

Jonty Mark
Brighton's English goalkeeper Jason Steele (C) and Brighton's South African striker Percy Tau (R) celebrate after the final whistle of the English FA Cup third round football match between Newport County and Brighton and Hove Albion at Rodney Parade in Newport, south Wales on January 10, 2021. Pic: Nick Potts / POOL / AFP.

Tau’s skills, even in a brief cameo in the victory over Newport County, have already got him noticed in a Brighton shirt.

Bafana Bafana’s very own Percy Tau made his debut for Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday as they beat Newport County on penalties to advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Tau was recalled by Brighton last week from a loan spell at Belgian giants Anderlecht and went straight into the Seagulls squad for the game against Newport.

And the 26 year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker got his chance in the 71st minute, coming on for Alireza Jahanbakhsh, with the scores still goalless.

In the first minute of stoppage time Solly March appeared to have sealed the win for the English Premier League side against their League Two opponents,  but an own goal from Adam Webster took the game into extra time and ultimately penalties. Webster made amends with the winning spot kick in the shootout, meaning Graham Potter’s side are still in the competition.

Tau did not take a penalty but did make the FA Cup official Twitter feed’s showreel for a couple of silky skills very familiar to SA football fans.

Tau will now hope for a chance to make his English Premier League debut for Brighton, when they face the might of in-form Manchester City away from home on Wednesday.

SA Twitter has already been going absolutely nuts over Tau’s move to Brighton and mentions of the City game have already begun in earnest too.

 

