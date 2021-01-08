Tau set for Brighton debut against Newport Country

South Africans might not have to wait for too long to see Percy Tau playing his debut match in England for Brighton.

The English Premier League side registered the South African international just in time for Brighton’s Sunday match against Newport Country in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter says they are happy to have the former Mamelodi Sundowns man in their squad and available for selection for their third-round cup clash after he played a decent number of games for Anderlecht in Belgium before he was recalled to then the EPL side in the January transfer window.

He’s available,” the Brighton head coach said. “He’s been training and playing in Belgium, so he’s okay in terms of match speed and training time. It’s just a case of him adapting to us.”

“It’s exciting for him and it’s exciting for us. Now we need to help him settle in. He needs to get to know his teammates and the team. We want to help him take the next step in his career and that’s also the challenge for him,” Potter told the club’s website.

“He’s a left-footed attacking player. He plays in different positions, he attacks the goal, he progresses with the ball, he plays in spaces.

“He is able to find passes and dribble with the ball. It’s just a case of us finding the best way to use him.”

