On this day in LaLiga history – 8 January

8th January: Forlan brace as Villarreal batter Barça (2005)

Diego Forlan took quickly to LaLiga after joining Villarreal in summer 2005 for Manchester United. The Uruguayan’s class was evident the following 8 January at El Madrigal, with two fine strikes helping the Yellow Submarine to a famous 3-0 victory over a Barcelona side featuring the likes of Carles Puyol, Xavi Hernandez, Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto’o. Villarreal had their own stars too.

Forlan’s first came from a trademark Joan Roman Riquelme assist, while Pepe Reina and Marcos Senna were also teammates. Forlan’s finished his first LaLiga season with 25 goals to win the top scorer award, a trophy he again won in 2008-09 when he hit 32 LaLiga goals in an Atleti shirt.

Meanwhile, on 7 January 2007, Marcelo Vieira Da Silva Junior’s LaLiga debut for Real Madrid does not hint at what was to come.

57 minutes gone at RC Deportivo’s Riazor stadium on 7 January 2007, and Real Madrid were 2-0 down.

Visiting coach Fabio Capello sent on two Brazilian substitutes – one was World Cup and Ballon D’Or winner Ronaldo Nazario, the other an 18-year-old Brazilian left-back called Marcelo Vieira Da Silva Junior, who had just recently joined the club. Neither could stop Depor completing their victory, and another Brazilian Roberto Carlos soon returned from injury to take back the left-back slot.

However, Marcelo is still at Madrid 14 years later, and his five LaLiga titles is more than either Ronaldo or Roberto Carlos won over their careers.

