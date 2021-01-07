It’s official: Percy Tau to play for Brighton in the English Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion confirmed on Thursday that Percy Tau would be returning to the club for the rest of the 2020/21 season.

Tau was signed by Brighton in 2018, but was immediately sent on loan to Belgium, because he was not able to secure a work permit to play in the UK. Now, however, changes in regulations because of Britain’s departure from the European Union have meant that Brighton have been able to recall Tau from his loan spell at Anderlecht to play for them.

“We’re pleased to be able to welcome Percy to the club and begin working with him. I know he’s a player whose progress many of our fans have followed in recent seasons,” head coach Graham Potter told the club’s website.

Potter revealed in December that the club was exploring the possibility of bringing the Bafana Bafana man back to the club in the January transfer window.

ALSO READ: Tau changes Twitter bio amid rumour of returning to Brighton

Tau has spent the last two and half seasons on loan in Belgium, splitting his time between Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, Club Brugge and Anderlecht, making a noteworthy impact for all three teams.

“We have closely monitored his performances in Belgium in the last three years,” the club said.

“Percy’s been playing at a really good level, particularly with Bruges and Anderlecht where he has been involved in the Champions League, and his next step is to show he is ready to make the transition into the Premier League.

“He brings some different attributes and qualities to the group and he wants to take the next step in his career. We’re looking forward to working with him.”