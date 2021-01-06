world soccer 6.1.2021 12:28 pm

On this day in LaLiga history – 6 January

Khaya Ndubane
Xabi Prieto's only hat-trick for Real Sociedad comes at the Santiago Bernabeu (2013)

On this day in 2013, On 6 January 2013, Real Sociedad’s Xabi Prieto netted the first hat-trick of his professional career, albeit in a 4-3 loss at Real Madrid.

He scored once through a penalty and twice after one-on-one situations against Iker Casillas.

There was drama even before kick-off at the Bernabeu on 6 January 2013, as Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho dropped club captain Iker Casillas from the starting XI, but the Spain international was soon in action after Antonio Adan was shown a straight red card for bringing down Carlos Vela in the area on six minutes.

Mourinho’s side looked set for a routine victory, when Karim Benzema calmly put the home side ahead inside two minutes, but then back-up goalkeeper Antonio Adan committed a professional foul and was red carded.

Casillas entered the play, but La Real’s Xabi Prieto converted the penalty. Sami Khedria’s clever flick made it 2-1 Madrid, only for Prieto to rifle past Casillas for 2-2.

After the break, two goals in two minutes from Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to have ended the contest, but Prieto was not finished yet and pinged a shot to the net via the far post for his hat-trick.

It was superb entertainment and a gift for neutrals on the day of the epiphany, when Spanish children traditionally receive their Christmas presents.

