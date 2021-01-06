Tau changes Twitter bio amid rumour of returning to Brighton

Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau could have confirmed his move back to mother club Brighton & Hove Albion F.C.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star is rumoured to be on his way back to Brighton after loan stints with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, Club Brugge and Anderlecht in Belgium to gain experience playing in Europe.

With Britain exiting the European Union, it has now become far easier to secure Tau a work permit to play in the English Premier League and the 26 year-old now looks set to join Brighton, who have just 14 points from their first 17 league games this season under Graham Potter.

Tau had successful stints with all three Belgian sides, winning individual as well as club accolades while he was there.

The former Sundowns forward has always changed his social media bios whenever he has changed club and the latest change – to a picture of him in a Brighton shirt – came after rumours of his move back to the English club started doing the rounds.

Tau is said to have missed Anderlecht’s training sessions in the New Year after he had to travel to England to complete his paperwork to re-join the mother club that signed him from former Caf Champions League winners Sundowns.

Brighton coach Graham Potter hinted at the end of 2020 that the club will try to bring back Tau to the club in January if the player can secure a work permit. Anderlecht manager and former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany admitted Tau leaving would be a huge loss to them but encouraged the South Africa to move to the English Premier League if he got the chance.

