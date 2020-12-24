Tau set for English premier league move in January

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has revealed that the English Premier League side are working to bring Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau to England.

Tau was signed by Brighton in 2018 from Mamelodi Sundows but couldn’t play for the side due to work permit restrictions in England. The former Witbank Spurs player was first loaned out to Belgium side Union Saint-Gilloise in the second division and finished his maiden season in Europe with a player of the season award before joining Belgian First Division A side Club Brugge on a season-long loan deal.

Potter says they are working to bringing Tau back to the club in January as they believe he could bring a different element in the squad, but it remains to be seen if the former Sundowns forward will be permitted to playing in England.

“He brings some attributes that are interesting, he has had good experience in Belgium.

“It’s fair to say it’s something we’re looking to do, but there are a few things to go through first,” Potter was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“He brings something a little bit different to what we have got and he wants to take the next step in his career – we want to help him do that.”

