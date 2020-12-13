world soccer 13.12.2020 06:53 pm

Sociedad retake top spot despite Eibar draw

AFP
Sociedad retake top spot despite Eibar draw

Eibar's French defender Kevin Rodrigues (L) vies with Real Sociedad's French defender Robin Le Normand during the Spanish league football match between Real Sociedad and SD Eibar at the Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian on December 13, 2020. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

The Basque club are level with Atletico Madrid on 26 points after the capital club fell to a 2-0 defeat to local rivals Real Madrid on Saturday evening.

Real Sociedad moved back to the top of La Liga on Sunday despite only managing a 1-1 home draw with Eibar in San Sebastian.

The Basque club are level with Atletico Madrid on 26 points after the capital club fell to a 2-0 defeat to local rivals Real Madrid on Saturday evening.

Ander Barrenetxea gave the hosts the lead with a thumping strike in the 20th minute, but Sergi Enrich turned home with 25 minutes remaining to send his team seventh on 15 points.

Sociedad would have had a bigger gap between them and Atletico had Igor Zubeldia’s 80th-minute tap-in not been ruled out by VAR for an extremely tight offside.

Sunday’s draw was Sociedad’s sixth is as many games in all competitions, and came after another 1-1 draw at Napoli on Thursday which saw them squeeze into the last 32 of the Europa League.

Atletico however have two games in hand on Sociedad while Real Madrid, who are now just three points behind the leaders, have played one less.

Villarreal can move back into third place with a win at mid-table side Real Betis.

Barcelona meanwhile will kick off Sunday’s late match against Levante in 10th place, just three points above their opponents who are in the relegation zone.

Ronald Koeman’s troubled side have three games in hand on Sociedad but are coming into their match at the Camp Nou off a humiliating 3-0 home defeat to Juventus in the Champions League.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: 8 166 new cases cause ‘serious concern’

Health Covid-19: We’re not ready for the second wave, says Denosa

General WATCH: ‘Don’t infuse 666 in the lives of people’ – Mogoeng spits fire at Covid-19 vaccine

Columns Self-isolation: a welcomed and needed relief

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition