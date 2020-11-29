Senegalese footballer Papa Bouba Diop dies aged 42

Former Senegal midfielder Papa Bouba Diop has died at the age of 42 after a long illness, local media and the West African state’s football federation said on Sunday.

Diop is best known in his native country for scoring the winning goal against then defending champions France in the group stages of the 2002 World Cup.

The Senegalese squad went on to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament before they were knocked out by Turkey.

Diop’s club career included stints at French club Lens, Fulham, West Ham United and Birmingham City.

Victor Cisse, the secretary general of the Senegalese football federation, confirmed Diop’s death to AFP.

Among Diop’s many accomplishments, he will always be remembered for scoring the opening goal of the 2002 World Cup. RIP, Papa Bouba Diop.pic.twitter.com/O2tG9xj5J7 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 29, 2020

Everyone at West Ham United is saddened to learn of the passing of Papa Bouba Diop at just 42. A part of our 2011/12 promotion-winning squad, he’ll always be a part of our Club. Our thoughts are with his family at this time. Rest in peace, Papa ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2S1mwMR17c — West Ham United (@WestHam) November 29, 2020

We are devastated to hear news reports this evening that Papa Bouba Diop has passed away, aged 42. Rest well, Wardrobe ???? pic.twitter.com/rvU53Vqkmn — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) November 29, 2020

???? We’re devastated to hear reports that FA Cup winner Papa Bouba Diop has passed away after a long illness, aged just 42 Rest in peace, The Wardrobe ???????? #Pompey pic.twitter.com/YC8sjhRugK — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) November 29, 2020

We are devastated to learn of the passing of former player Papa Bouba Diop at the age of 42. Our thoughts are with Papa’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time. ???? pic.twitter.com/OAXuJScDMw — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) November 29, 2020

Throwback to when Papa Bouba Diop scored a last minute screamer for Fulham against Man United in 2004 ???? (via @premierleague)pic.twitter.com/5LJEupqMxW — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) November 29, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.