Senegalese footballer Papa Bouba Diop dies aged 42

Papa Bouba Diop (centre, number 19), seen here playing against France in the opening match of the 2002 Fifa World Cup in Seoul, South Korea. Diop would score the winning goal as the Teranga Lions stunned the reigning world champions 1-0. Diop passed away on Sunday November 29, 2020, aged 42, after a long illness. Pic: Gary M Prior/Getty Images

Former Senegal midfielder Papa Bouba Diop has died at the age of 42 after a long illness, local media and the West African state’s football federation said on Sunday.

Diop is best known in his native country for scoring the winning goal against then defending champions France in the group stages of the 2002 World Cup.

The Senegalese squad went on to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament before they were knocked out by Turkey.

Diop’s club career included stints at French club Lens, Fulham, West Ham United and Birmingham City.

Victor Cisse, the secretary general of the Senegalese football federation, confirmed Diop’s death to AFP.

 

