Leeds teams up with Jay-Z’s Sport agency to celebrate racial diversity

Almost 15 years after he played his last game for Leeds United former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe is still celebrated by the Yorkshire side.

Leeds have reportedly teamed up with American rapper Jay-Z’s sports agency Roc Nation Sports and unveiled a Mural in to celebrate the collaboration.

The mural, painted by Akse P19, features club legends Albert Johanneson and Lucas Radebe and Leeds-born current midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Leeds United hope the mural celebrates the mark made by black people in the history of the club and in the city. Johanneson’s daughter Yvonne thanked the club for remembering her father. Johanneson, who is also from South Africa was the first black man to play in the FA Cup Final.

???????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????? ???? This mural by @akse_p19 features club legends Albert Johanneson & Lucas Radebe, with current homegrown player @kalvinphillips at the heart of the wall. @RocNation #LUFCxROC pic.twitter.com/QaxdapqGHW — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 21, 2020

“On behalf of the Johanneson family, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Leeds United Football Club and Roc Nation for its decision to include my father, Albert Johanneson, as a face in its efforts to openly acknowledge and celebrate the indelible mark that people of colour have made toward the club’s successes, both historically and in the present,” Yvonne was quoted as saying by the DailyMail.

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear says the collaboration with Roc Nation Sport will help them grow their fan base across the world.

“Our aim is to grow our fan-base across all territories that Premier League football touches and Roc Nation’s unique profile and relationships will allow us to do so in areas such as the USA and the Far East.”

