world soccer 22.11.2020 07:04 pm

Montpellier win thriller to move joint second in Ligue 1

AFP
Montpellier win thriller to move joint second in Ligue 1

Montpellier's players celebrate after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Montpellier and Strasbourg at the Mosson stadium in Montpellier, southern France, on November 22, 2020. (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP)

Gaetan Laborde scored the winner midway through the second period after the two sides shared six goals in the first half.

Montpellier beat Strasbourg 4-3 in a dramatic match on Sunday to move level with Monaco in the Ligue 1 table, just four points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Gaetan Laborde scored the winner midway through the second period after the two sides shared six goals in the first half.

Defending champions PSG blew a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Monaco on Friday and hand the chasing pack the chance to close the gap.

Montpellier have an identical record and goal difference to Monaco, although fourth-placed Lille could leapfrog the pair and move two points behind PSG if they beat Lorient later on Sunday.

Montpellier, the 2012 champions, led 2-0 through early goals from Pedro Mendes and Andy Delort, but Strasbourg hit back with a brace of penalties from Kenny Lala and Habib Diallo.

Former Wigan Athletic striker Delort restored the hosts’ advantage, and although Ludovic Ajorque levelled on the stroke of half-time, Laborde had the final say.

Lyon could also jump within four points of PSG when they visit Angers later on Sunday, while Marseille are only six points off the pace with two games in hand.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Eish! Trump goes golfing in middle of G20 summit

Weather WATCH: Flooding wreaks havoc in Tshwane

Missing Persons Search still on for missing Kruger Park ranger

Protests Cape Town wants EFF to pay for damages caused during Brackenfell protest

Parliament Justice department in desperate need of renewal, Lamola tells parly


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition