Moukoko, 16, makes history as Bundesliga’s youngest player

At 16 years and one day, Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko became the youngest player in Bundesliga history Saturday when he made his German league debut in the 5-2 romp at Hertha Berlin.

Moukoko’s late cameo off the bench at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium broke the previous record set by Nuri Sahin, who was 16 years, 335 days when he made his league debut for Dortmund in 2005.

Moukoko came on after 85 minutes to replace Erling Braut Haaland, who scored four second-half goals in a stunning display.

“He’s only just turned 16, that is amazing,” Haaland said of Moukoko. “He has a big career ahead of him.”

Moukoko made his Bundesliga debut after dazzling in German youth football with a mind-blowing 47 goals in 25 matches for Dortmund U19s.

He could also become the youngest player in Champions League history if he features in the home game against Brugge on Tuesday.

He could beat the record held by Nigeria’s Celestine Babayaro, who was 16 years, 87 days when he played for Anderlecht in 1994/95.