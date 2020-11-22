Injured Pique leaves pitch in tears against Atletico

Barcelona’s Gerard Pique broke down in tears as he hobbled off with what appeared to be a knee injury during their game against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Pique hurt his knee during a collision with Atletico’s Angel Correa as Barca trailed 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Spaniard was crying as he left the pitch and was then seen bent over in the tunnel. Barca are already short in central defence, with Frenkie de Jong a potential stand-in for coach Ronald Koeman.

Pique will be expected to miss Barcelona’s next game away at Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday in the Champions League.