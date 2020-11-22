world soccer 22.11.2020 10:29 am

Injured Pique leaves pitch in tears against Atletico

Barcelona's Spanish defender Gerard Pique (L) reacts as he walks off the pitch after getting injured during the Spanish League football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on November 21, 2020. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

Pique hurt his knee during a collision with Atletico’s Angel Correa as Barca trailed 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Barcelona’s Gerard Pique broke down in tears as he hobbled off with what appeared to be a knee injury during their game against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

The Spaniard was crying as he left the pitch and was then seen bent over in the tunnel. Barca are already short in central defence, with Frenkie de Jong a potential stand-in for coach Ronald Koeman.

Pique will be expected to miss Barcelona’s next game away at Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday in the Champions League.

