Dortmund keeping Moukoko debut under wraps

Borussia Dortmund were keeping under wraps whether Youssoufa Moukoko will make his Bundesliga debut this weekend as the teen goal sensation celebrated his 16th birthday on Friday.

Moukoko has sent records tumbling in German youth football and could become the youngest Bundesliga debutant at Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Dortmund put out a video in midweek hinting that Moukoko could feature in Berlin, but on Friday head coach Lucien Favre insisted no decision has been made.

“He’s allowed to play with us,” said Favre as German league rules state players must be 16.

“We’ll see if he goes to Berlin with the team, that hasn’t been decided yet.

“He’s got fantastic potential.

“He’s doing very well in (training with) the first team.”

Often playing against players four years older than him, Moukoko has scored a jaw-dropping 47 goals with 10 assists in just 25 matches for Dortmund U19s over the last two seasons.

On Friday, sports director Michael Zorc asked reporters to play down the hype around Moukoko, but even star striker Erling Braut Haaland is impressed by what he has seen in training.

“I don’t want to put any pressure on, but he’s the best 15-year-old I’ve seen in my life,” Haaland said in the build-up to Moukoko’s birthday.

The Cameroon-born starlet, who has already played for Germany Under-20s, has plenty of time to become the German league’s youngest player.

Current holder Nuri Sahin was 16 years, 335 days when he made his league debut for Dortmund in 2005.