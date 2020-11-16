world soccer 16.11.2020 06:02 pm

Spain’s Busquets out of Germany tie with knee sprain

Spain's midfielder Sergio Busquets (L) and Spain's defender Sergio Ramos (R) fight for the ball with Switzerland's forward Breel Embolo (C) during the UEFA Nations League football match between Switzerland and Spain at St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, on November 14, 2020.

The Barcelona player sustained the injury in a collision with Breel Embolo in Saturday’s 1-1 draw in Switzerland.

Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets will miss his country’s Nations League decider against Germany after suffering a “light sprain” to his left knee, the team said on Monday.

The Barcelona player sustained the injury in a collision with Breel Embolo in Saturday’s 1-1 draw in Switzerland, a result which allowed Germany to replace Spain at the top of the group.

Luis Enrique’s side must win Tuesday’s match in Seville to qualify for the Nations League finals next October. France became the first team to reach the four-team finals at the weekend.

Busquets is also expected to be ruled out of Barcelona’s La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital on Saturday.

