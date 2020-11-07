Davids in daily contact with Pirates coach Zinnbauer

Josef Zinnbauer might be away, but the Orlando Pirates head coach has been in contact with his assistant coach Fadlu Davids on a daily basis, the Bucs assistant has revealed.

Zinnbauer left the country last week Saturday, immediately after guiding Pirates to a 3-0 win against Kaizer Chiefs in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal at the Orlando Stadium.

The German mentor had to rush home to attend to his son, who is in hospital following a car accident.

With Davids being caretaker coach in Zinnbauer’s absence, he was successful in his first game when the Buccaneers traveled to the Free State for a meeting with Bloemfontein Celtic in a midweek DStv Premiership tie.

Davids was able to register maximum point after edging Celtic 1-0, thanks to his tactical changes which saw him bringing on Siphesihle Ndlovu as a substitute and the midfielder scored the only goal of the match in the second half.

His constant communication with Zinnbauer might also be something that is helping and should be vital for the team going into the second leg of the Wafa Wafa tournament with Amakhosi at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.

“I’ve been in contact with the coach three to four times in a day. He definitely has his finger on the pulse. We know we have to go into the game not being complacent,” said Davids.

“They have a quality side, yes they were not able to strengthen, but like I said, that squad got them to 20 minutes from winning league. Let’s not undermine the quality of the squad, and I think that is what is going around. They are a quality side. They came close to winning the league and we are expecting a real tough game on Sunday.”

