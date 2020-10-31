I have made a lot of progress in Europe, says Bafana star Tau

Tau joined Brighton in 2018, but did not qualify for a British work permit and was sent out on loan at Royale Union Saint Gilloise in the Belgian Proximus League, where he won Player of the Season after scoring 13 goals and making 13 assists in all competitions in the 2018/19 season. READ: Five things to look out for as Orlando Pirates meet Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 semis

The 26-year-old was sent out on another loan Club Brugge last season where he won the Belgian Pro League title. This season Tau is on loan again and this time at RSC Anderlecht where he has already scored four goals in nine league games for the Belgian giants. “I feel like I have made a lot of progress during my three years in Europe so far. My adjustments have to be quick because each year I have been at a different club. That’s been really good for me because I have learned to adapt to new environments and new people,” Tau told the Brighton website this week.