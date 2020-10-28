Zungu ready for Rangers debut in Europa League clash

Bongani Zungu says he is ready if required to make his Glasgow Rangers debut in Thursday evening’s Europa League Group D match at home to Poland’s Lech Poznan.

Zungu was the player put forward by Rangers at the pre-match press conference yesterday, and is finally available to play after two weeks of quarantine, having signed for them on transfer deadline day from French side Amiens.

“(We are) very excited to have Bongani Zungu involved, it would have been a long two weeks for him. He trained today which was fantastic. He will certainly feel that one-hour session later today but he is smiling and it was great to have him here,” said Rangers head coach Steven Gerrard on Wednesday.

Zungu added: “Training went well, it felt great to be out of the house and touch the ball. I feel good physically and feel confident. If the manager decides to give me a chance I feel ready to go.

“It means a lot to me to play for such a huge club and a rich history. My Dad used to talk about Rangers growing up in South Africa so it means a lot to be here.

“When I heard about the interest of Rangers I always wanted to come here. I had to be patient and work hard. It feels great that the deal finally happened.”

“The two weeks were okay,” added Zungu on his time in quarantine.

“The club helped me by providing training equipment and workout programmes. It was tough not being able to go outside but they really helped and analysis sent lots of clips of the shape and tactics.”

Zungu was also named this week in Molefi Ntseki’s Bafana Bafana squad for next month’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sao Tome e Principe.

