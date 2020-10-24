Real Madrid bounce back with rousing win over Barca
Thomas ALLNUTT
Zinedine Zidane says Real Madrid must quickly shift their focus onto Manchester City in the Champions League.. AFP/GABRIEL BOUYS
Real Madrid averted a crisis in the best possible way on Saturday by beating Barcelona 3-1 in the first empty Clasico and landing an early blow in La Liga’s title race.
Barca had the chance to inflict a third consecutive defeat on their rivals and increase the pressure on Zinedine Zidane.
Instead, Madrid’s win earns them a six-point lead over the Catalans in the table, albeit having played one game more.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.