Real Madrid bounce back with rousing win over Barca

Thomas ALLNUTT
Real Madrid averted a crisis in the best possible way on Saturday by beating Barcelona 3-1 in the first empty Clasico and landing an early blow in La Liga’s title race. 

Barca had the chance to inflict a third consecutive defeat on their rivals and increase the pressure on Zinedine Zidane.

Instead, Madrid’s win earns them a six-point lead over the Catalans in the table, albeit having played one game more.

