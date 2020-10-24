world soccer 24.10.2020 03:05 pm

Another PSG player tests positive for coronavirus

Another PSG player tests positive for coronavirus

An unnamed Paris Saint-Germain player has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the club’s Ligue 1 match against Dijon on Saturday.

PSG were badly hit by the virus at the start of the current season, when Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes all had to self-isolate after a holiday to Ibiza following the team’s Champions League final loss to Bayern Munich.

The player would also likely miss Wednesday’s Champions League game at Istanbul Basaksehir.

Thomas Tuchel’s men lost their opening group match at home to Manchester United earlier this week.

