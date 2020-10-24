Pandemic makes this my toughest season, says Liverpool boss Klopp

Klopp’s side have already seen Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara briefly sidelined by Covid-19 this season, while a host of injuries have also taken their toll.

The delayed start to this season, a result of the previous campaign’s three-month hiatus because of the pandemic, means teams are being stretched to breaking point by the gruelling schedule.

Liverpool boss Klopp has lost Virgil van Dijk to a knee injury that will sideline him for most of the season, with Joel Matip, Naby Keita and Thiago missing the midweek Champions League win over Ajax because of knocks.

Jordan Henderson was limited to just 45 minutes in that game on medical advice, while Klopp substituted Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Mane in the second half against Ajax in order to protect their fitness.

“It will become more challenging. It is already,” Klopp said when asked if this was the most testing season he had faced.

“Life is more challenging than what I ever experienced before and with football it is no different.

“We need help from everybody just to bring the boys through it. We’ve had a lot of discussions with that (medical) department.”

Concerned that his stars will be burned out by the intense fixture list, Klopp called for commonsense from the schedule makers.

“I have no problem that we have to play again and I will not moan about anything but, with this schedule thing, we have to make sure that the teams who play midweek don’t play 12.30 on Saturday,” he said.

“If you play Tuesday in the Champions League, for example, then 12.30 Saturday is fine. If you play Wednesday then Saturday 12.30 is ‘Oh my God!’

“We need to have the time to rest. I know people don’t want to hear it and they go back to all the other things they say about professional football players.

“But it’s like Formula One. Everyone can drive a car but it is difficult to drive at 300mph in a pretty close area and then you hope that your brakes work.”

