world soccer 22.10.2020 03:01 pm

El Clasico, world football’s most star-studded game

Khaya Ndubane
El Clasico, world football’s most star-studded game

Sergio Ramos (right) argues with Lionel Messi (left) during Real Madrid's defeat to Barcelona last week.. AFP/File/JAVIER SORIANO

The El Clasico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid undoubtedly brings together the biggest names in the world game.

Here are just a few of the stars who’ll be on show this Saturday at the Camp Nou:

Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona): the current Ballon d’Or & FIFA The Best 2019… the best player in the world. The all-time top scorer in LaLiga Clasicos with 18 goals (26 in all competitions), the youngest hat-trick scorer in ElClasico history at 19, the top assist provider in ElClasico history (14 in all competitions). What more is there to say?

Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi smiles during the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona against Villarreal CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid): the undisputed leader of the side, captain and goalscorer. Ramos is the top-scoring defender in LaLiga history (passing Ronald Koeman last season) and has played in ElClasico more times than any other player in history with 44 in all competitions, ahead of Messi (43).

Real Madrid’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos celebrates after scoring during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF againsrt Getafe CF at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid, on July 2, 2020. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

Gerard Pique (FC Barcelona): Few players could embody the Catalan club more than Pique, who came through the ranks at the club and has been a rock at the centre of defence since returning from a short spell in England in 2008. Has faced Real Madrid more times than any other club (38) with a strong record: W18 D10 L10.

‘Rock bottom’: Barcelona defender Gerard Pique. POOL/AFP/Rafael Marchante

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid): Real’s first-choice number 9 for over a decade (an almost unprecedented spell at the top), Benzema has started every single LaLiga ElClasico since joining Real Madrid back in 2009. The Frenchman recently scored his 250th goal for the club and ranks fifth among the all-time club scorers.

Karim Benzema scored his 23rd goal of the season as Real Madrid beat Alaves 2-0 on Friday.. AFP/GABRIEL BOUYS

Frenkie de Jong (FC Barcelona): The arrival of Koeman – his former coach with the Dutch national team – will see the 23-year-old take centre stage in the Barcelona midfield. Signed from Ajax last season for €75 million, de Jong was picked out by club legend Xavi Hernandez for having “Barça DNA” and follows in the club’s long tradition of passing, skilful and technically gifted midfielders.

Barcelon’s Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong waves before the 54th Joan Gamper Trophy friendly football match between Barcelona and Arsenal at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on August 4, 2019. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid): The 2018 Ballon d’Or and World Cup 2018 Golden Ball winner, Modric has been at the top of world football for most of the past decade. The creative spark in Zinedine Zidane’s side, the Croatian remains a fundamental cog in the team despite his age (35).

Real Madrid’s Croatian midfielder Luka Modric reacts during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF against Levante UD at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on October 20, 2018. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

Antoine Griezmann (FC Barcelona): The French World Cup-winner had an up-and-down first season at Barcelona but is looking to re-establish himself as one of the best players in world football. The talent is there, which drove Barcelona to spend €120 million to bring him in from Atletico de Madrid last summer. Is this the season he comes into his own at the Camp Nou?

Barcelona’s French forward Antoine Griezmann runs during the Spanish league football match between Getafe CF and FC Barcelona at the Col. Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe on September 28, 2019. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid): One of the best goalkeepers in world football, the Belgian has won the Zamora award for LaLiga’s best goalkeeper three times: in 2013 & 2014 (with Atletico de Madrid) and last season, when he conceded just 20 goals in 34 games. Awarded the Golden Glove at the 2018 World Cup for the tournament’s best goalkeeper.

Real Madrid’s goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, pictured on February 9, 2019, said the players are not talking about a possible treble this season,. AFP/File/GABRIEL BOUYS

And there are countless more global superstars on show: Sergio Busquets, Marcelo, Toni Kroos, Coutinho… plus Eden Hazard and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who are both likely to miss out due to injury.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition