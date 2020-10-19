world soccer 19.10.2020 08:59 pm

Rooney ‘angry’ after being forced to self-isolate

Wayne Rooney says he is “angry and disappointed” that he will miss matches for Championship side Derby due to a period of self-isolation despite testing negative for coronavirus.

The former Manchester United and England captain, now player-coach at Derby, was visited by a friend who had been instructed to be tested for Covid-19 and was later found to have the disease.

In a statement on Twitter, Rooney said: “Just received the news that my Covid-19 test has shown I do not have the virus.

“Delighted for myself and family but obviously angry and disappointed that I now have to self-isolate and miss vital games for @dcfcofficial.”

The Sun newspaper reported on Sunday that the 34-year-old was angry after his friend visited him at his home on Thursday to give him a watch even though he should have been self-isolating. The friend later returned a positive test.

Rooney was unaware of any Covid-related concerns and played in Derby’s 1-0 home loss to Watford a day after the visit, on Friday.

