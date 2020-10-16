world soccer 16.10.2020 12:55 pm

Eight players from Ligue 1 Montpellier, four staff positive for Covid-19

Eight players from Ligue 1 Montpellier, four staff positive for Covid-19

Montpellier's Junior Sambia

Eight Montpellier players and four backroom staff have tested positive for Covid-19, the club said Friday, putting in doubt their weekend Ligue 1 game against Monaco.

The entire squad underwent further tests on Friday while the 12 who tested positive have been put in isolation, according to the club.

Michel Der Zakarian’s team, currently fifth in Ligue 1, are scheduled to play away at Monaco on Sunday.

Since the coronavirus pandemic erupted, seven players at Montpellier tested positive.

Midfielder Junior Sambia, who was hospitalised and put in an artificial coma in April, was the first known Ligue 1 player to have contracted the virus.

The 24-year-old has recovered and has made several appearances for the team in the new season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Racial tone in Senekal ‘just the paraphernalia of South African politics’

Courts Another suspect arrested over Senekal court riot

State Capture Leave my children alone – Jacob Zuma tells Zondo commission

Crime ‘It’s not a black and white thing,’ says Horner family as they call for calm in Senekal

Courts Bloodied clothing from sheep slaughter: Senekal suspects in court (video)


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition