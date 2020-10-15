PSG-Man United Champions League clash to go ahead behind closed doors

“Exemptions will be possible, with or without spectators depending on the time,” the ministry said on Wednesday when asked about sporting events going ahead after President Emmanuel Macron earlier announced the curfew.

Residents in Paris and its surrounding Ile-de-France region, along with eight other French cities, will not be allowed to be outdoors between 9:00 pm (1900 GMT) and 6:00 am (0400 GMT) from Saturday, for a duration of at least four weeks, except for essential reasons.

The measures were announced in response to Covid-19 infection rates reaching record levels.

The curfew will therefore not stop the Champions League game at the Parc des Princes from going ahead, but will ensure that it does so behind closed doors.

Recent sporting events in and around Paris have seen crowds of up to 1,000 permitted to attend.