France and Portugal reach stalemate, Italy settle for goalless draw in Poland

Despite the array of attacking talent in their teams, Portugal, the reigning European and Nations League champions, and world champions France managed just four shots on target between them.

France came in on a five-game winning run having scored 11 goals in their last two matches while Portugal had won their last four competitive internationals. Yet the match was a repeat of the cautious Euro 2016 final at the same stadium which was 0-0 after 90 minutes before Eder scored the winner for Portugal in extra time.

On Sunday, Porto centre back Pepe did head the ball into the net from a free kick but was judged offside and Cristiano Ronaldo, chasing his 102nd international goal, was denied by a flying save from Hugo Lloris in added time.

For France, Kylian Mbappe had a one-on-one chance but goalkeeper Rui Patricio anticipated his gentle chip.

At the half-way stage in the four-team group, Portugal lead France on goal difference, with Croatia four points behind in third. They meet again in Portugal on November 14. Only the top team in each group advances.

Italy failed to make their most of their domination on Sunday as they settled for a goalless draw against Poland in their Nations League A, Group 1 match in Gdansk.

Italy, top of the group with five points, nevertheless extended their unbeaten run under coach Roberto Mancini to 18 matches.

“We had several opportunities, especially in the first half when we could have scored at least two goals,” said Mancini.

“The pitch was in very bad condition which could have played a role. Beyond the result, however, we are happy. We didn’t score but it happens.”

Italy host the Netherlands, who have four points, in Bergamo on Wednesday with Poland, also on four points, taking on Bosnia and Herzegovina in Warsaw.

The ‘Azzurri’ came into the game off a 6-0 friendly win over Moldova in Florence with an Italy ‘B’ team.

But Mancini reverted to his regular setup with a midfield built around Nicolo Barella, Jorginho and Marco Verratti.

Federico Chiesa had Italy’s best chance after 10 minutes with the newly-signed Juventus winger sending an Andrea Belotti cross wide on front of goal.

Belotti in turn missed a chance to finish off after 23 minutes.

Emerson Palmieri made a decisive block on Robert Lewandowski, with Chiesa teeing up Emerson just after the hour, but the Chelsea defender headed off target.

Mancini brought on fresh legs with Moise Kean entering the field in place of Chiesa with 20 minutes to go as Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik replaced Mateusz Klich.

Sassuolo trio Francesco Caputo, Domenico Berardi and Manuel Locatelli all came on in the final minutes but failed to break through.

Emerson again threatened with 10 minutes to go after connecting with a Verratti cross but Polish goalkeeper Łukasz Fabianski denied the effort.

At the other end of the pitch Gianluigi Donnarumma easily dealt with a Kamil Jozwiak header.