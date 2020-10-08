Courtois leaves Belgium squad due to injury

Courtois will miss Belgium’s upcoming Nations League matches against England and Iceland but is expected to be fit in time for Madrid’s next La Liga game against Cadiz.

“Thibaut Courtois will leave the squad following his medical examination. He is not fit to play,” the federation said in a statement.

On Friday, Premier League champions Liverpool announced Senegal forward Sadio Mane had tested positive for Covid-19 four days after the club said new signing Thiago Alcantara had the virus.

Mane and Thiago missed Sunday’s 7-2 humiliation at Aston Villa due to the virus while Shaqiri did not play either.