Matlou links up with Banyana teammate Kgatlana in Spain

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Banyana defender Noko Matlou

Banyana Banyana veteran Noko Matlou will be playing alongside national team teammate Thembi Kgatlana after securing a deal with the SD Eibar women’s team in Spain.

The Banyana defender joins Eibar at the age of 35 years, in a move she has been waiting for years.

The former African Women Footballer of the year has been described as a powerful centre-back by her new club as they look to bolster their squad for the 2020/2021 season.

“South African player Noko Matlou has become the latest reinforcement of the women’s first team,” the club confirmed   on its website.

“Matlou, 35, is a powerful centre-back who in 2008 was considered the best soccer player in her country.”

Meanwhile, two more Banyana stars Kholosa Biyana and Amanda Mthandi also managed to secure moves.

Biyana signed with Spanish outfit Sporting Gijon, while Mthandi secured a deal with CD Badajoz Femenino.

The number of Banyana players securing professional contracts overseas continues to rise this year.

In last two months, Lebogang Ramalepe and Rhoda Mulaudzi joined forces with Bambanani Mbane at Belarusian side Dinamo-BSUPC.

The pair have already helped the club win silverware when they won the Belarus Women’s Cup and more recently, they helped the side to their first ever league title.

