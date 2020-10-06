On this in LaLiga history – 6 October

Another look back at some classic goals, players and moments from this week in LaLiga history…

6 October: Ronaldo Nazario marks his Madrid debut with a brace (2002)

The Santiago Bernabeu rose to its feet in the 67th minute of Real Madrid’s game at home to D. Alaves on 6 October 2002, as new galactico forward Ronaldo Nazario ran on for his Real Madrid debut.

The World Cup winner with Brazil earlier that summer had signed for Los Bancos late in the transfer window, and needed a few weeks to return to fitness following a knee problem.

Those watching had barely taken their seats before they were back out of them again, as Ronaldo scored with his first intervention in the play, just 62 seconds after coming on, chesting down fellow countryman Roberto Carlos’ cross and finishing smartly. Ronaldo added a second late on, converting from a Steve McManaman assist to seal a 5-2 victory over the Basque side.

The one-time Barcelona forward went on to win two LaLiga titles with Real Madrid and hit 83 LaLiga goals in five seasons in a white shirt. He is currently president of Real Madrid’s LaLiga Santander rivals Real Valladolid.

