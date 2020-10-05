Bafana star Zungu completes Rangers move

Scottish side Rangers have announced the signing of South African international Bongani Zungu on loan until the end of the season, with the Light Blues holding an option to to make the deal permanent next summer.

The 27-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns star joins Rangers from French side Amiens.

“Bongani is a player whose situation we have monitored throughout the window. We are excited to have him join Rangers,” Sporting Director, Ross Wilson told the club’s website.

“Following a difficult and prolonged period of lockdown in South Africa, it would have been hard for him to have joined us at an earlier stage of the window.

“However, we have kept an open and positive dialogue with Bongani and Amiens, and the structure of this agreement works well for all parties.

“The financial impact of coronavirus is being felt by all clubs in a market that has been like no other that I’ve ever experienced.

“We are pleased with the work we have done during the window across the squad and despite the clear challenges brought by the virus, our board have been keen to continue to invest in the development of the squad and the club,” he added.

Rangers Manager, Steven Gerrard, commented: “Bongani fits the profile of player that adds further strength and depth to our midfield. We made it clear that we wanted a player who will enhance our squad and starting XI. We believe Bongani does this.

“We wanted a dominant midfielder with the right profile who can enhance the team and compliment other players we have. We have monitored this situation all summer and now feel it’s the right time.

“Our board have been very supportive throughout the window with seven new signings. We believe we have a squad in place that will compete in all competitions, both domestically and in Europe. This is a pleasing transfer for us and we look forward to Bongani joining up with the squad.”

Zungu expressed his delighted at joining the Light Blues.

“I have studied the squad and feel I can come in and bring my attributes to help the team improve. The chance to play for such a big club especially in European competitions is very exciting for me,” said the Bafana Bafana star.

“I can’t wait to fly to Scotland and meet my new team mates. I know that I will settle in Glasgow and am looking forward to getting started as soon as possible.

“I really want the fans to be proud of my performances and will always give 100 per-cent for my new team.

“Rangers is a global club and I know there are already many supporters across Africa. I am looking forward to playing in front of a big crowd and audiences across the world,” concluded Zungu.

Zungu has 29 South Africa caps to his name, with five of them coming in the 2019 African Cup of Nations Finals.

